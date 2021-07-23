Panama City Weather, Morning Forecast: 7/23/21

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Friday: Mostly sunny turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. Pop-up showers and storms possible from 2-7 p.m. Temperatures in the low-mid 90s. With humidity factored in, it will feel more like 102-108 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Bay, Gulf, Franklin, Calhoun, Liberty and Wakulla county. More details, HERE.

Weekend: Saturday will feature isolated to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, again. Temperatures top out in the low-mid 90s. Drier air will come in from the northeast Sunday, limiting rain chances to a stray shower or storm. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky.

Next Week: Our typical summertime pattern will continue early in the work week with temperatures in the low 90s and pop-up showers/storms in the afternoon hours. A weak tropical disturbance over the east coast may add more moisture to our forecast, giving way to better rain chances through mid-week.