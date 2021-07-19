Panama City Weather, Morning Forecast: 7/19/21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — Gov. Ron DeSantis told young members of Cuba’s military to “live in the history books” by overthrowing their nation’s communist leadership, as he pushed President Joe Biden to bring Wi-Fi access back to people protesting on the island nation.

DeSantis, appearing in Miami on Thursday, reiterated his request that the White House allow Florida to restore internet access to Cuba, amid widespread demonstrations over a deepening economic crisis.