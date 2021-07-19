Panama City Weather, Morning Forecast: 7/19/21

FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Scattered to widespread showers and storms expected Monday through Wednesday thanks to a front to the north and winds from the south. Moisture will build up giving way to wet weather from the beginning to middle of the work week. Due to the increased cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures will top out mainly in the mid-upper 80’s from the coast inland. By Thursday, our typical summertime pattern will return, but scattered showers and storms still look likely. Temperatures will climb through the end of the week.