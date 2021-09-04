Panama City Weather Forecast 9-4-21

The next couple of days will be nice and mostly dry across the Panhandle, with temperatures in their usual upper 80s to the lower 90s, with rain chances sustained from 20-30%. Beach conditions are expected to be calm as well, with a moderate rip risk through early next week. By mid-week, we may be dealing with additional moisture from a low-pressure system coming up from the southern Gulf, but that particular forecast will be subject to change. It’s possible there could be tropical development, but for now, the ingredients are not quite there. Otherwise, long-range patterns keep at least 50% chances for showers and storms around by next weekend.