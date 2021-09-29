Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Crime
Coronavirus Pandemic
Viral News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
BestReviews
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
Top Stories
Some USPS deliveries will take longer starting Friday
Video
Top Stories
Country singer Alan Jackson reveals he has a degenerative nerve condition that’s affecting his balance
Military leaders face tough questions from senators on Afghanistan withdrawal
Video
Panama City Weather Forecast: 9/29/21
Video
Jackson County’s new budget has room for road improvement
Video
Watch Now
Livestream
Video Headquarters
13NOW Archives
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tropic Topics
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Weather Pic of the Day
Top Stories
TROPIC TOPICS: Tropical Storm Sam Outlook
Video
Top Stories
TROPIC TOPICS: Peak Hurricane Season Continues
Video
Top Stories
Citizens Insurance nears 700,000 policies
TROPIC TOPICS: The leftovers of Larry and Mindy
Video
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall at St. Vincent Island
Video
TROPIC TOPICS: How Hurricane Ida impacted the Panhandle
Video
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
Scholar Athlete
Pro Football Challenge
The Big Game
Top Stories
NCAA to start using ‘March Madness’ for women’s tournament
Top Stories
Bucs add CB Richard Sherman to injury-ravaged secondary
Top Stories
Bears move closer to leaving Soldier Field for the suburbs
LEADING OFF: Yanks’ Cole faces Jays with wild card in sight
Vandersloot leads Sky to 101-95 double OT win over Sun
Cardinals win 17th straight, clinch 2nd NL wild card spot
COVID-19
All Coronavirus News
Florida Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
USDA: Ferret tests positive for COVID-19 in Florida
Top Stories
When can your elementary school kid get vaccinated? Here’s what we know
DeSantis pledges to ‘fight like hell’ over COVID-19 treatment
COVID-19 continues to slow trials, create jail overcrowding
‘It’s absolutely hard to watch’: A look inside a COVID ICU Unit
Video
Features
Hunger Action Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Community Calendar
The Daily Pledge
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
Contests
Pro Football Challenge 2021
Grocery Giveaway 2021
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Panama City Weather Forecast: 9/29/21
Weather Forecasts
by:
Kristen Kennedy
Posted:
Sep 29, 2021 / 07:20 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 29, 2021 / 07:20 AM CDT
Close
You have been added to MyPanhandle Daily Weather Newsletter
Subscribe Now
MyPanhandle Daily Weather
Sign Up
Latest Local News Video
Panama City Weather Forecast: 9/29/21
Video
Jackson County's new budget has room for road improvement
Video
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Panama City native wins historic Tony Award
Video
Lynn Haven final budget passed for FY21/22
Video
Riot at Rutherford High School Follow Up
Video
Downtown Panama City Hay Bale Trail to help local non-profits
Video
More Local News
Don't Miss
Some USPS deliveries will take longer starting Friday
Video
Country singer Alan Jackson reveals he has a degenerative nerve condition that’s affecting his balance
Military leaders face tough questions from senators on Afghanistan withdrawal
Video
Panama City Weather Forecast: 9/29/21
Video
Jackson County’s new budget has room for road improvement
Video
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Tony Award winner talks about his life growing up in Panama City
Video
Lynn Haven final budget passed for FY21/22
Video