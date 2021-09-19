Panama City Weather Forecast 9-19-21

The majority of the region is under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 AM Monday morning, as we continue to deal with scattered and isolated chances for storms overnight tonight. To our west, we are monitoring a slow-moving cold front, which is set to pass Wednesday afternoon. Through Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll see chances for precipitation lower a touch, but afternoon showers and storms should be expected. Cooler air is ushered in for Thursday morning, with some areas dropping towards the upper 50s. Daytime conditions will be pristine Thursday through Sunday with strong high pressure stalled across the eastern US. Highs cool to the upper 70s and lower 80s next weekend.

Tropics are still active, with the most recent storm, Tropical Storm Rose developing off the coast of West Africa as of just a few hours ago. Tropical Storm Peter organized early today and sits east of the Lesser Antilles. Neither storm is expected to have any interaction with land at this time.