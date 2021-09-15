Panama City Weather Forecast: 9/15/21

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

While the center of Tropical Depression Nicholas is sitting over southeastern Texas, the rain bands of this system are far removed from the core of the low. Rain bands and embedded thunderstorms will begin to move onshore this morning in the Florida Panhandle. This rain will then spread northward and eastward through the morning into southeast Alabama, northwest Florida and the Big Bend, extending into southern Georgia later in the day. Rain chances will be 60-80% from today through Sunday (highest in the Florida Panhandle, lowest in the southeast Big Bend). Some of this rainfall could be locally heavy at times, especially in the Florida Panhandle.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the central and western counties of the Florida Panhandle until 7 p.m. CDT Friday. 2-4 inches of rain are forecast for most locations, but isolated higher amounts of 6+ inches may occur where storms produce very heavy rainfall and train over the same area.

Tropical moisture will stick around through the weekend with scattered showers and storms likely both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will trend into the middle 80s both days.

It may not be until this time next week that our rain chances start to lower…keep your rain gear ready to use and please do not cross any roadways taking on floodwater!