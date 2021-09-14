Panama City Weather Forecast – 9/14/21

Good morning and happy Tuesday! The ridge of high pressure to our north that kept us dry Monday will start to break down today, which means rain chances will start to rise. Isolated showers and storms will pop-up this afternoon. Majority of the population will stay dry as the rain chance sits at just 30%.

By Wednesday, an influx of Gulf moisture will return with higher rain chances (scattered showers and storms). Part of this wet weather trend that begins Wednesday is due to Tropical Storm Nicholas that will be impacting Texas and Louisiana. The storm is forecast to produce 10-20 inches of rain, a high flooding concern and gusty winds to the western Gulf Coast.

The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to bring a chance for scattered showers and storm daily. Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-upper 80s. Rainfall totals will range from 1-3 inches with isolated higher amounts possible.