Panama City Weather Forecast – 9/13/21

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday! Today will be the driest day of the next seven. Drier air is working into the mid-levels of the atmosphere due to a ridge of high pressure to our north. This will limit rain chances. However, a couple pop-up showers or storms will still be possible this afternoon with our sea breeze. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s.

The ridge will start to break down Tuesday which means rain chances will start to rise. Isolated showers and storms are forecast tomorrow.

By Wednesday, an influx of Gulf moisture will return with higher rain chances (scattered showers and storms). Part of this wet weather trend that begins Wednesday is due to Tropical Storm Nicholas that will be impacting Texas and Louisiana. The storm is forecast to produce 10-20 inches of rain, a high flooding concern and gusty winds to the western Gulf Coast.

The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to bring a chance for scattered showers and storm daily. Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-upper 80s. Rainfall totals will range from 1-3 inches with isolated higher amounts possible.