Panama City Weather Forecast 8-8-21

Tonight’s shower and storm chances decrease over the next several hours, with low temperatures in their usual mid-70-degree range overnight. Monday morning commuters may run into patchy to dense fog, with clearing expected between 9-10 AM. In the afternoon, 30-40% chances for showers and storms return, with high temperatures ranging from 88-93 degrees. We’ll be dealing with increasing hot and humid conditions heading into the workweek.

Tropics remain active, with two areas of interest off the NE coast of northern South America. They range from a 30-50% chance of development through the next 48 hours, but likely winds shear, and dry air will keep any maturing to a minimum. No impacts are expected here at home.