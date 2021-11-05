Panama City Weather Forecast: 11/5/21

An area of low pressure has developed in the Gulf of Mexico. The system is spinning moisture all across Florida Friday. Southeastern counties of the Panhandle will have the highest chance for rain showers while other locations will likely see on and off drizzle throughout the day. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the 50s as dense clouds sit over northwest Florida and cooler air comes in from the northeast with a wind at 15-20 mph. Rain showers will linger through Saturday morning with drying occurring through the afternoon. Temperatures will top out near 60 Saturday, rising to the upper 60s Sunday as clouds clear and sunshine returns. Each morning will have temperatures in the 40s.

Next week, high pressure sets up across the east coast resulting in more sunshine and a warming trend. Temperatures will reach the low-mid 70s. Isolated showers will pop back into the forecast on Veterans’ Day.

– Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy