Panama City Weather Forecast: 11/3/21

Another beautiful day on tap with mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping out in the low-mid 70s. Winds will be from the north/northeast today at 5-15 mph. This extended northerly flow has greatly reduced red tide concentration in Walton, Bay and Gulf counties. Moisture increases Thursday in the form of cloud cover. Isolated showers will be possible overnight through Friday due to a surface low developing in the Gulf. The weekend will be mostly dry and sunny again, but noticeably cooler with temperatures reaching the 60s in the afternoon and dipping to the 40s in the morning. – Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy