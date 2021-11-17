Panama City Weather Forecast: 11/17/21

PANAMA CITY, Florida (WMBB-TV). – Dry weather is expected once again today as a ridge of high pressure shifts east but manages to maintain its control over our weather, giving way to sunshine and warmer conditions. Winds out of the south/southeast will bring in warmer air as well as more moisture that we will primarily see in the form of upper level clouds moving in throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the mid-upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.

As the high shifts east, it will make room for another system to develop to our west. An area of low pressure will swing a cold front across the southeast Thursday. A line of precipitation will likely fall apart before arriving in northwest Florida. A few isolated showers are possible ahead of the front and behind it, but most of the population will stay dry.

The front, however, will bring cooler air on the backside. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 60s for highs on Friday, and slowly rebound into the low 70s over the weekend. High pressure builds up Friday through Sunday giving way to more sunshine and calming conditions.

Another front pushes across the Deep South Monday into Tuesday. This system is showing signs of slightly better rain chances and a punch of colder air. Come Tuesday, some locations may struggle to break out of the 50s for afternoon high temperatures. Wednesday morning could see lows in the 30s, too!

11/17/21 – Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy