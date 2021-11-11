Panama City Weather Forecast: 11/11/21

Isolated to scattered showers are in the forecast on this Veterans Day ahead of a cold front that will be coming through northwest Florida this evening. The front will be weakening as it pushes south so widespread rainfall is not expected nor is severe weather. Friday will be mostly dry and mild again with temperatures topping out in the mid-70s. Another boundary will push into the area Friday and Saturday, reinforcing colder air across the region. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-60s Saturday and Sunday afternoon with morning lows dipping to the low 40s and upper 30s. High pressure settles in Friday through Wednesday resulting in mostly sunny skies and overall calm conditions. – Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy