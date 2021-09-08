Panama City Weather: 9/8/21 Morning Forecast

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We’ve reached the middle of the week, which means the wettest weather of the week is here. Widespread showers and storms are in the forecast today from morning to evening as a tropical low moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. There’s a chance we could see this low named as a tropical depression, but the naming of the system DOES NOT change the local impacts – this will be a rainfall event with potential for flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for south Walton, Washington, Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Liberty and Franklin county until 7 a.m. CDT Thursday. An additional 1-3 inches of rain are projected across the Panhandle. Some isolated locations may receive 2-4 inches. Please do not cross any roadways taking on water due to flash flooding.

Scattered showers remain in the forecast Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon/evening, a cold front will push south and help to clear the moisture out, resulting in drier conditions Friday through Sunday. Sunshine will return and temperatures will bounce back to the low 90s. Our inland locations will likely see temperatures in the upper 60s Friday through Sunday morning.

Isolated showers remain possible for our coastal locations Saturday through the early part of the week as Gulf moisture spins back up across the coast.