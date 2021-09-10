Panama City Weather: 9/10/21 Forecast

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday! We have a fabulous forecast today with drier air filtering in behind a cold front leading to lower humidity and lots of sunshine! Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s across northwest Florida.

The weekend will be mostly dry, too, but I can’t rule out a few isolated showers or storms with a bit of moisture creeping back into the area. Overall, the rain chance will be low: 20-30%. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the upper 80s, near 90 both Saturday and Sunday.

Through the beginning and middle of next week, isolated to scattered pop-up showers and storms will return to the forecast with an increase of moisture from the Gulf. Temperatures will trend back to the mid-upper 80s.