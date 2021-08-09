Panama City Weather: 8/9/21 Morning Forecast

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

An upper level ridge and surface high will be working together to bring us very summer-like weather this week. Temperatures will top out in the low 90’s for our coastal locations. Meanwhile, our inland locations will see highs in the mid-90’s almost daily. Showers and storms will be possible each day from about noon until 7 p.m. Rain chances sit around 40-60% Monday through Friday. This pattern looks to continue into the weekend.

We are also watching a couple of tropical waves that are moving westward. It is still too early to know where exactly they may end up and/or how strong they could turn out to be. Please check back to this page for updates over the next several days as the First Alert Storm Team finetunes the forecast.

Don't Miss