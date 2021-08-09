Panama City Weather: 8/9/21 Morning Forecast

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

An upper level ridge and surface high will be working together to bring us very summer-like weather this week. Temperatures will top out in the low 90’s for our coastal locations. Meanwhile, our inland locations will see highs in the mid-90’s almost daily. Showers and storms will be possible each day from about noon until 7 p.m. Rain chances sit around 40-60% Monday through Friday. This pattern looks to continue into the weekend.

We are also watching a couple of tropical waves that are moving westward. It is still too early to know where exactly they may end up and/or how strong they could turn out to be. Please check back to this page for updates over the next several days as the First Alert Storm Team finetunes the forecast.