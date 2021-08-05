Panama City Weather: 8/5/21 Morning Forecast

FORECAST DISCUSSION:
A stalled boundary across northwest Florida has limited the movement of moisture coming from the Gulf of Mexico this week. In addition, a couple lows will develop along this front giving way to southwesterly winds and more scattered showers and storms Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will top out mainly in the mid-80s, until we head into the weekend. At that point, our typical summertime pattern returns, in which we are not under the influence of any big weather systems and see primarily scattered pop-up showers and storms. Temperatures will trend back to the low to mid 90’s Saturday, Sunday and into early next week.