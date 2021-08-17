Panama City Weather: 8/17/21 Morning Forecast

FORECAST DISCUSSION:
After wild weather across the Panhandle Monday with Tropical Storm Fred moving through, we’re being rewarded with beautiful weather on this Tuesday! Drier air is working itself around on the back side of what’s now Tropical Depression Fred and will help to limit our rain chances. A few stray showers or storms will still be possible, but the rain chance is low overall. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s along the coast and low 90s inland under a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday and Thursday, our typical summertime pattern returns in which we’re likely to see scattered pop-up showers and storms. High pressure will build up in the northern Gulf of Mexico Friday through the weekend. Rain chances will drop a bit; isolated showers or storms may form. Temperatures will trend into the low-mid 90s across northwest Florida through the end of the week.