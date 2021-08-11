Panama City Weather: 8/11/21 Morning Forecast

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

An upper level ridge and surface high will be working together to bring us very summer-like weather this week. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s for our coastal locations. Meanwhile, our inland locations will see highs in the mid-90s almost daily. Showers and storms will be possible each day from about noon until 7 p.m. Rain chances sit around 40-60% through Friday. This pattern looks to continue into the weekend.

We are also watching a couple of tropical waves that are moving westward. Our focus remains on Tropical Storm Fred which formed in the Caribbean Tuesday night. It looks to take a straight shot through the Caribbean through the week, but its extended forecast is unclear at this time. Its interaction with the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba, along with some dry air will likely keep the tropical system weak, as a depression or storm. Parts of the Panhandle, including Panama City, are in the forecast cone Sunday/Monday. This does not necessarily mean we will see impacts from the tropical system. There will be some shifts in the forecast track over the next few days and the system may shift farther east or west. Now is not the time to panic, rather stay alert and prepared. To read through the First Alert Storm Team’s breakdown of Tropical Storm Fred and its potential path/impacts, click HERE.