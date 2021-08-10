Panama City Weather: 8/10/21 Morning Forecast

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

An upper level ridge and surface high will be working together to bring us very summer-like weather this week. Temperatures will top out in the low 90’s for our coastal locations. Meanwhile, our inland locations will see highs in the mid-90’s almost daily. Showers and storms will be possible each day from about noon until 7 p.m. Rain chances sit around 40-60% through Friday. This pattern looks to continue into the weekend.

We are also watching a couple of tropical waves that are moving westward. Our focus remains on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six which may become Tropical Storm Fred later today. It looks to take a straight shot through the Caribbean through the week, but its extended forecast is unclear at this time. Its interaction with Caribbean islands and dry air will likely keep the tropical system weak, as a depression or storm. The Panhandle is not currently in the forecast cone. There may be some shifts in the track over the next few days. Now is not the time to panic, rather stay alert and prepared. Please check back to this page for updates over the next several days as the First Alert Storm Team finetunes this tropical forecast.