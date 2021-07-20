Panama City Weather 7-20-2021

The active pattern continues across the area with some changes in store past Thursday. High pressure will change our overall flow by Thursday and this will bring the rain chances back closer to what we should be seeing for this time of year. The big question looking ahead to next week will be if we clear out some of this moisture. Then we could see much warmer temperatures and possibly heat advisory’s next week. Overall this is summer and Florida and a warm and wet pattern is favored this time of year.