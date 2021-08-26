Panama City Morning Weather Forecast 8-26-21

Conditions are fairing MUCH drier than the past week today, with only a 30-40% chance for showers or storms starting at 2-3 PM. It’s more likely, however, that the more significant rainfall you might experience today will come in the early evening say 5-8 PM. Temperatures and humidity remain seasonal. Heading towards Friday, chances for moisture return as another deep-seated trough hangs over the Southeast US.

Tropics still remain an area to look after, with the potential for tropical development in the southern Caribbean expected at some point today or tomorrow. As of now, the Gulf of Mexico will hold highly favorable conditions for increasing organization over the next 3-5 days. Model guidance continues to keep the said system to the west of us, with direct impacts somewhere along the LA or northeastern TX coastline. Here at home, the only likely impact we could count on for now is additional swell. The timing and intensity for the upcoming system will become more clear through the next 24-48 hours.