Panama City, Morning Weather Forecast: 7/9/21

FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Our typical summertime pattern has returned, with the chance for pop-up showers and storms through the afternoon. The sea breeze will create a better chance to see scattered rain and storms farther inland. Temperatures Friday will be in the mid-upper 80’s. Saturday will feature broken clouds, mostly dry conditions (minus a few stray showers), and temperatures closer to 90. Sunday will almost be a repeat of Saturday but with a little more sunshine. By early next week, a cold front will be working its way into the southeast. There’s a chance it may fizzle out before dipping into the Panhandle. If that’s the case, our rain chances stay isolated. If it doesn’t fall apart, rain chances may rise. Check back to this page for forecast updates!