Panama City, Morning Weather Forecast: 7/6/21

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast today, coming in from the Gulf of Mexico. Majority of the activity today should be in the afternoon hours. Heavy rain could result in flash flooding – remember to “turn around, don’t drown” when coming to any roadways with standing water. Tropical Storm Elsa will likely make landfall Wednesday anywhere between Tampa and the Big Bend of Florida, east of the Panhandle. Little to no impacts are expected for northwest Florida. Scattered showers and storms will persist in the forecast through Wednesday with more widespread and heavy rain east. Breezy conditions possible Wednesday. By the end of the work week into the weekend, models are trending drier and hotter. Rain chances will drop and highs will return to the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City, Morning Weather Forecast: 7/6/21

Rainy holiday weekend makes for a business boom for indoor attractions

Woman in serious but stable condition after truck rolls over her on Grayton Beach

Panama City Beach Police and other agencies are searching for missing 6-year-old

DeFuniak Springs Fire Department installing smoke detectors in homes for free

Newsfeed Now: Celebrating the people who served our country for our freedom

More Local News

Don't Miss