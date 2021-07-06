Panama City, Morning Weather Forecast: 7/6/21

FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast today, coming in from the Gulf of Mexico. Majority of the activity today should be in the afternoon hours. Heavy rain could result in flash flooding – remember to “turn around, don’t drown” when coming to any roadways with standing water. Tropical Storm Elsa will likely make landfall Wednesday anywhere between Tampa and the Big Bend of Florida, east of the Panhandle. Little to no impacts are expected for northwest Florida. Scattered showers and storms will persist in the forecast through Wednesday with more widespread and heavy rain east. Breezy conditions possible Wednesday. By the end of the work week into the weekend, models are trending drier and hotter. Rain chances will drop and highs will return to the upper 80’s and low 90’s.