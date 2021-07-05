Panama City, Morning Weather Forecast: 7/5/21

FORECAST DISCUSSION:
It’s going to be a wet start to the work week as a stalled out boundary across the Panhandle leads to scattered showers and storms Monday morning throughout the afternoon. An Areal Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday. Heavy rain could result in flash flooding – remember to “turn around, don’t drown” when coming to any roadways with standing water. Tropical Storm Elsa will likely make landfall Wednesday anywhere between Tampa and the Big Bend of Florida, east of the Panhandle. Little to no impacts are expected for northwest Florida. Scattered showers and storms will persist in the forecast through Wednesday with more widespread and heavy rain east. Breezy conditions possible Wednesday. By the end of the work week into the weekend, models are trending drier and hotter. Rain chances will drop and highs will return to the upper 80’s and low 90’s.