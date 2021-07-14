Panama City, Morning Weather Forecast: 7/14/21

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Pop-up showers and storms will be possible (and likely) just about every single day during the work week. The most frequent activity will be around Noon throughout the afternoon. By Friday, an area of high pressure will be building in along the east coast. This system will work to dry our weather out and increase our temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 80’s and low 90’s for many of the next 7 days, along the coast and farther inland. Humidity, however, will make it feel more like the mid-upper 90’s. Stay hydrated and keep cool!

