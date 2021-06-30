Panama City, Morning Weather Forecast: 6-30-21

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Isolated showers are likely to develop earlier today than yesterday, popping up in the mid-morning hours. By lunchtime through much of the afternoon into early evening, scattered rain and storms will occur across the Panhandle. Due to increased cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will reach the mid-80’s for many locations in northwest Florida. Unsettled weather will continue through Friday.

By Friday night into Saturday, a cold front will approach from the northwest. This next system looks to bring widespread showers and storms across our area for the first half of the holiday weekend.

Forecast models disagree about how wet the 4th of July may be. For now, we’re keeping a 50% chance of rain for Sunday. We’ll be fine-tuning that part of the forecast in the next couple days. Please check back for updates!