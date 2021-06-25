Panama City, Morning Weather Forecast: 6-25-21

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Slightly drier and cooler air has pushed across the Panhandle this morning. Temperatures dropped to the low 70’s and upper 60’s. Dew points were in the mid-60’s, also. Skies remain mostly clear as of 7 a.m. CT, but partly cloudy conditions are expected this afternoon. Isolated showers and storms remain possible past Noon through the early evening. Today’s rain chance will be smaller than the last several days. Pop up activity will be reflective of a typical summertime convection pattern. Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-upper 80’s Friday across northwest Florida. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Slightly wetter weather this weekend as winds shift to the southeast, allowing more moisture to return to the atmosphere. Adding in energy from the sun, we’ll see better development for more showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Widespread rain, however, is not anticipated Saturday or Sunday. This pattern will persist through early next week with temperatures climbing closer to 90 degrees.