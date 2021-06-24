Panama City, Morning Weather Forecast: 6-24-21

FORECAST DISCUSSION: Thursday morning is off to a pretty dry start with a mix of clouds and sun. Pop-up showers and storms will develop during the late morning hours. Scattered rain and storm activity is expected again this afternoon as a stalled front continues to impact the Panhandle. Additional outflow boundaries and a weak front to the north will converge to produce our scattered storm development today. Slightly drier air will be in place Friday morning, limiting rain chances until the mid-afternoon hours. Our typical summertime pattern kicks back into place this weekend with even nicer conditions early next week (hot, humid, pop-up showers with sea breeze activity).