Panama City, Morning Weather Forecast – 6.11.21

by: Kristen Kennedy

Posted: / Updated:

Rain chances will be limited to the AL/FL border today, north of I-10. Elsewhere will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid. Temperatures Friday reach the mid-80’s along the coast, low 90’s inland. Saturday, a cold front sinks south meeting the sea breeze, giving way to scattered shower and storm development across the panhandle. Rain chances linger Sunday. Next week looks to be typical of a summer-time pattern for northwest Florida with pop-up showers and storms daily, especially with the sea breeze. Temperatures will still likely hover around the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

