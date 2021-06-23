Panama City, Morning Weather: 6-23-21

FORECAST DISCUSSION: After a mostly dry start to the morning, showers are starting to develop over the Gulf of Mexico and track northeast. Rain chances will be rising in the mid-late morning hours, especially after noon. We expect scattered showers and storms this afternoon, but no severe weather threat. Some storms may produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. A stalled front along with a subtropical high building towards the east coast are the culprit for increased moisture and elevated rain chances this week. Our typical summertime pattern may not return until early next week.