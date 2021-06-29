Panama City, Midday Weather Forecast: 6-29-21

FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Scattered showers and storms are looking likely each day this week due to increased moisture in the atmosphere, sea breeze activity and daytime heating. Some storms may produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Temperatures will be trending downwards today through the weekend – from the upper 80’s to the mid/low 80’s. Cloud cover will increase and so will the rain chance. The holiday weekend is trending wet but not a complete washout. Check back to this page often for the latest weather updates!