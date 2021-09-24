Panama City Forecast 9-24-21

Another Florida fall day awaits us here in the Panhandle, with high pressure and northerly winds helping our air feel absolutely pristine heading into the weekend. Temperatures should reach about 80 degrees this afternoon, with no chance for precipitation. Saturday and Sunday we could see a bit of cloud cover work into the area but overall conditions remain very similar, despite some warming.

Beach and boating conditions will be calmed by northerly flow and offshore winds this weekend, with yellow flags expected to be flown. Bay waters may be a bit choppy today but are set to be mostly smooth through the next 48 hours.

Longterm trends keep the sunshine around through mid-week next week, with only a stray chance for a shower or thunderstorm popping up come Tuesday/Wednesday.

Hurricane Sam is now forecasted to reach Category 4 strength by Sunday, but will not have any direct land impacts as of yet.