Panama City Forecast 9-23-21

Conditions are certainly feeling like autumn across the Panhandle, as we officially kicked off the season yesterday. High pressure moving over the Eastern US will sustain northerly winds, as well as move cooler temperatures into the area. Breezes will range from 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph possible. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The gorgeous conditions are set to last through at least Sunday, with only stray chances for showers returning by the beginning of next week.

Cooler temperatures should help out with the minor red tide issues the beaches have been dealing with earlier this week. Breezy northerly flow may keep surf up to ~3′ at times today, but calmer waters can be anticipated heading into the weekend.