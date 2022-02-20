A small disturbance will move to the north of the region tomorrow, creating some extra cloud cover for the Presidents’ Day weekend.

However beautiful conditions will be abundant as we head through the workweek. Monday afternoon highs will touch the 80s for our inland areas, while coastal communities stay in the mid-70s.

That trend continues into the mid-week, with a few spotty chances for showers Wednesday, and early morning/late evening possibilities for fog.

We anticipate another cold front Friday, with a 30-40% chance for showers and potential a few thunderstorms.

Cooler this coming Saturday, but temperatures should bounce back quickly to start off March.