Panama City Evening Forecast 9-18-21

Heading into Sunday, conditions will feel pretty similar to that of earlier this week. The chances for scattered showers and storms will drop from 80% to about 60% heading towards Monday and Tuesday. The area won’t totally be in the clear of the wet weather until later Wednesday evening when the first major cold front of the season starts to pass overhead. The front will likely squeeze out a few showers and storms earlier Wednesday afternoon, but the remainder of the workweek will be dry and a bit cooler. Low temperatures decrease towards the mid-60s Thursday and Friday night, with bright sunshiney skies expected for the daytime hours.