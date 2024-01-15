PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning! We’re off to a cold start this morning with temperatures falling near freezing inland. If you think this is cold, you haven’t seen anything yet…We’ll be in the 20s Wednesday morning with wind chills in the teens. That’s why our central counties are under a Hard Freeze Watch and a Wind Chill Advisory. Thankfully, today will be pretty nice. I encourage you to get out and enjoy your MLK Jr. Day with temperatures in the 60s this afternoon.

Tomorrow, we’ll see the high temperature come in the morning hours (low 50s). Colder air will be working in throughout the day, resulting in temperatures dropping.

Temperatures are forecast to fall to the 20s again Thursday morning before reaching the upper 50s, near 60 degrees. Friday will be relatively warm again with highs in the low-middle 60s before another cold front drops temperatures again this weekend. They’ll go back down to the 20s Saturday morning and only reach the mid-upper 40s in the afternoon. If we’re lucky Sunday, highs will get into the low 50s, but again, lows will be in the mid-upper 20s.