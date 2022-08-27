PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The overarching weather pattern this week will remain the same with 60-80% rain chances most days.

This will keep temperatures within a season range, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and touching the lower 90s in isolated spots.

Daily storms could drop as much as 2-3″ of precipitation. Be aware of flash flooding as you go about your week.

The tropics have started to bubble up throughout the past 5 days. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty about the actual formation of a tropical storm or hurricane throughout the next period.

Areas east of Belize and off the coast of West Africa have generally disturbed areas of convective activity, which could lead to tropical development within the 5-day period, but those chances remain only at 20% as of Sunday evening.

The area of interest more in question is a region of low pressure with broad spin in the middle of the Atlantic. This region has a greater chance for formation over the next 5 days, sitting at 50%. It is expected to propagate west into a pocket of dry air, which could hinder additional development, but other environmental conditions are generally favorable, so it’s possible this disturbance could take advantage of that.

The next name on the Atlantic hurricane names list is Danielle.