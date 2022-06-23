Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Another hot day is on tap to wrap up the work week on Friday. Temperatures are once again expected to climb into the triple digits areawide outside of coastal areas. The biggest wild card will be the presence of moisture that is expected to advect into the region from the north and east starting tonight from a relatively weak surface low-pressure system that is forecast to retrograde southwestward into the tri-state area on Friday. This surface low in conjunction with the increased moisture is expected to provide a rather favorable environment for thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon on Friday. The best chances for seeing thunderstorms will predominantly be across the I-75 corridor and the SE Big Bend of Florida. Although there are chances for showers and thunderstorms across the Florida Panhandle and SE Alabama, the higher PW values are not expected to push that far west until Saturday.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video