Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The title says it all, the same humid and partly cloudy weather rolls on. There are changes on the way and were keeping a close eye on Friday when strong storms are possible. Tuesday night fog will be an issue again it should stay patchy but could be dense in some areas. Wednesday will feature a stray chance at a shower but overall still more of the same. Temps will be in the 70 to low 80s and will remain humid. Thursday the wind will pick up as we set up for a cold front on Friday. A stray shower or storm is possible Thursday esp in the afternoon hours. Thursday night and Friday morning a front will progress through the area. The dynamics for strong storms are there but the question will be will there be storms? The front will provide the lift but the front and the low will be rapidly moving north away from our area as the front approaches. The wind would be the main concern from any strong storms and an isolated tornado is possible. The front will take most of the day to move through but it will bring with it seasonable temps for the weekend. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. We see the ridge build back for the start of next week before the pattern begins to flip. Lots to work through in the coming days before worrying about a pattern change. Keep up with the latest as we nail down the details for Friday.

