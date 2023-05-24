PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The stationary front that has been sitting over the Panhandle so far this week and creating enhanced rain chances is finally on the move! Drier and cooler air will take its place for more than a few days.

The trough and low that has allowed for many showers and storms across the area the last few days will start to clear out Wednesday. With winds out of the northeast, our sea breeze will be pinned to the coastline. As a result, showers and storms are more likely closer to the shore than inland today.

We get to enjoy the dry and cooler conditions for a few days thanks to this same low working toward the Carolinas and stalling there for a few days. The counter-clockwise spin of the system will work in drier and cooler air from the northeast through the holiday weekend. Mornings will feel the most refreshing with temperatures falling to the upper 50s and low 60s. High temperatures will remain in the 80s, but it won’t feel as hot due to lower humidity.

Memorial Day Monday brings the flatter pattern back and with it, the humidity and the warmer weather. A stray shower or storm could pop-up Monday and Tuesday as moisture returns to the Panhandle. Temperatures are also forecast to rise to the upper 80s inland at this time.