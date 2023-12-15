Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The forecast in our area for the panhandle remains the same. Showers will arrive through the morning Saturday but the steady rain builds in through the afternoon. The weather will differ greatly from the western side of the panhandle to the eastern side.

In the western half of the panhandle ( Walton County and west ) showers and breezy conditions are likely Saturday afternoon and night. Rain wraps up Saturday night with a few showers and breezy Sunday. Overall the worst weather is to your east. Rain totals.5-2″ possible with wins 15-25 mph gust over 30 are possible.

The central panhandle ( Washington / Holmes / Bay ) is right on the edge of the rain shield and worst weather. On the western side of the edge, it is not that bad similar to the areas to the west. Showers and breezy. Under the edge and to the east heavy rain and gusty winds.Rain totals 1-3” iso 4+. Winds 20-30 gusts to 40+ possible. Rain wraps up Sunday morning with breezy conditions and a few showers Sunday afternoon.

Eastern half of the panhandle and into the Bend ( Jackson / Calhoun/ Gulf / Franklin /Liberty counties and further east ). Locked into some rough weather the worst of which will be near the low pressure likely to end up in the Bend Saturday night. Rain totals 2-4” isolated amounts over 6” flash flooding possible. Coastal flooding in areas where winds are onshore Franklin County with a strong northeasterly wind could push water into coastal areas. Winds 20-35 gusts over 50 possible esp near the coast. Rain builds on Saturday becoming steady in the afternoon. The worst weather is overnight into the early morning hours on Sunday. Rain starts to diminish Sunday morning with a few showers remaining through the day.

The whole area: with the winds out of the north most of the area will continue to push water offshore so expect low-low tides to continue. Boater conditions and beach conditions will be dangerous across the area. Coastal flooding in Franklin County to Indian Pass is possible. The worst weather will be Saturday Evening/Night. Severe weather meaning storms or tornadoes is not expected. Clearing out Sunday; Saturday highs in the upper 50s; Sunday highs low 60s and colder conditions Monday through Thursday next week.