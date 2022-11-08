PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Today will be the last day with temperatures in the 80s for quite some time as our weather pattern flips. Tomorrow, temperatures will be trending cooler thanks to winds out of the northeast pulling colder air south from New England, around a subtropical/tropical low over the far western Atlantic Ocean.

At this time, that low is still known as Subtropical Storm Nicole. It has some tropical and non-tropical characteristics. Maximum sustained winds sit at 50mph, but the system itself is messy and not fully tropically developed. It is forecast to reach Category 1 hurricane status before making landfall between Palm Bay and Port Saint Lucie in southeast Florida late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Wind shear in the environment it is forecast to enter will keep the system from strengthening to a stronger hurricane, while a couple of fronts/troughs will direct its steering pattern. It will likely curve into the central or southern peninsula of Florida by Thursday afternoon, move northwest, emerge into the eastern Gulf of Mexico and curve northeast through the Big Bend and up the east coast by the end of the weekend.

Because the panhandle of Florida is on the west side of the storm (based on current and likely forecast path), we are not anticipating many impacts from this storm system. Scattered showers will be possible Thursday into Friday morning with rainfall totals up to one inch generally (isolated higher amounts will be possible north and east). Winds will also increase in speed to around 10-20 mph Wednesday through Friday. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph. Rip currents will be stronger and more likely through the end of the work week with rough seas expected, too.

On Friday, a cold front will be approaching northwest Florida from the west. This system will help push away Nicole from our area. It will also bring in another shot of cold air through the weekend. High temperatures will tumble to the 60s on Saturday and possibly upper 50s on Sunday. Sunday morning lows will drop to the 30s inland, near freezing Monday morning.