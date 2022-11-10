Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Nicole will keep showers around through the night and we could pick up an additional quarter to half of an inch of rain. With the exception of Walton county, most will end up from half an inch to an inch and a half of rain by the time it all wraps up. Friday will feature breezy conditions with the wind out of the west-southwest from 10 to 20 mph. This should allow for the surf to kick up and wave heights to reach 3 to 5 feet. Saturday will bring a cold front in late in the day with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s Saturday along with a stray shower. Sunday the cold moves in with temp struggling to reach the 60s across the area. It appears we stay in an active pattern and might have more than a few opportunities to see rain over the next ten to fourteen days. The colder pattern also looks to be sticking around for some time to come.

