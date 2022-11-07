Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A wild week of weather is ahead of us as we challenge record highs the last few days. We will see cool conditions ahead of the subtropical storm Nicole as the wind out of the northeast will pull down dry air that will cool us off. We should see the breezy conditions start on Wednesday and increase through the day on Thursday. Depending on the exact track of the storm we could see rain get into the area starting Thursday and possibly continuing on Friday. If things go just right we could pick up 1 to 3 inches of rain in the area. At the moment it appears the eastern part of the panhandle will see at least some showers but the forecast is just for up to 1 inch right now. Changes in the track will increase or reduce our rain totals if we get any rain at all. Friday will be the windiest day with the winds slowly decreasing as the storm weakens from dry air and an approaching front. Winds across the area should be in the 20-30 mph range with gusts as high as 45 mph in some locations. Saturday a Front will swing through and this will be the start of a pattern flip that will bring much colder conditions. Freezing temps will even be possible next week for overnight lows. This is also the possibility of a short wave working across the area at the beginning of next week that could bring cold rain to the area but at this time the models have been too inconsistent to take that seriously. Keep up with the latest on Nicole in the coming days as shifts in the track will impact our rainfall forecast.

