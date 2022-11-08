Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Over the last day, the forecast track has shifted north and west. The west shift has brought our rain chances up to 60% as the western side of the storm should pivot rain through the area Thursday afternoon and evening. There are still questions as to dry air and the extent of the rain on the west side of the system as it works toward the area. If things play out right some areas could see 1 to 2 inches of rain with most of the area seeing at least a quarter to a half inch. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast on Thursday with sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph and isolated gusts as high as 45 mph. By Thursday night the storm will be moving away from the area. Just isolated showers will be around on Friday morning and clear by Friday afternoon. A cold front will work through on Saturday and much colder conditions possibly even a freeze Sunday night.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video