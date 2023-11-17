Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A weak and dry front will slide through tonight bringing with it just scattered clouds and some dry air. Saturday and Sunday look like nice weather days, with low- to mid-70s highs. Lows this weekend are in the upper 40s and mid-50s. I’m not expecting rain this weekend so enjoy!

Monday the winds switch to the south this will increase the dew points and bring in more humid air. Monday will likely only have a stray chance at a shower but will be warm and breezy. Tuesday the front comes in right now, and it appears the greater risk for severe weather will be off to our north and west. It looks like showers and storms will work into the area in the afternoon and evening. The energy behind the system will be moving to our north rapidly so the line of showers and storms will probably weaken as they move west to east. This is still 5 days out and we won’t get a hi-res look at the data until Sunday so plenty can change between now and then. It’s best to check back on the forecast for Tuesday.

Wednesday to Friday next week will be colder the biggest unknown here will be clouds and chances of rain. If we clear out the clouds Wednesday night we could see frost across the area. Thursday going into Friday it appears clouds will build and temps will moderate a touch. Rain could be in the forecast for Friday and Saturday but too far out to say for sure right now. Another front moves through and brings colder temps to us for the following Monday. We could again be watching for a frost or freeze as colder conditions look likely to continue to the first few days of December before switching back to a warmer pattern potentially.