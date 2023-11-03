PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Friday! Temperatures are up about 10 degrees compared to this time yesterday, sitting mainly in the mid-upper 40s. Today, we’ll see high temperatures in the low-mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will still be out of the northeast at about 10 mph. This warming trend will continue over the next week. High temperatures in the upper 70s are in store for the coast while morning lows remain in the low 50s. High temperatures inland will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Burn bans continue for Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Washington and Bay County. Outdoor burning is prohibited in these areas and severely discouraged everywhere else. Drought conditions continue to worsen across the Florida Panhandle as our dry pattern persists. There is no significant rainfall in the forecast over the next 10-15 days.