PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — After what has been a wet week for most those dry conditions have returned for the weekend with rain returning next week.

Today starting off cloudy and foggy across the Panhandle, but staying dry. Clouds will fade a little going into the afternoon hours but pick back up with a dry front moving in tonight. Highs today expected to be in mid 70s areawide. With that front moving in later a possible stray shower at some football games this evening.

Tonight that dry front moves into the area. Some showers are possible with this front, but only a stray shower is expected. Lows tonight in the low 60s with some areas north of I-10 corridor in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow high pressure will start to move in bringing with it dry air once again. All the burn bans did get lifted, but going into tomorrow and Sunday its important to make sure you are cautious about outdoor burning with lower humidity expected this weekend. Highs tomorrow in the mid 70s once again.

Next week keeping an eye out on our next rain maker Tuesday into Wednesday. A cold front working into the Panhandle bringing heavy showers and storms back into that forecast. Some severe weather looks possible. Timeline looks to be around Tuesday afternoon/evening for this storm and showers lingering on into Wednesday. After this front moves through expecting a big cool down for Thanksgiving with a high for thanksgiving around 60 degrees.