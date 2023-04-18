Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Dry weather keeps on going through the end of the work week. A cold front will impact the area this weekend as for the details we are still too far out to say much more than that. Hi-res weather models at most show three days out. That means timing, severe threat, how much rain, and duration of rain are all still question marks and will likely stay that way until Thursday.

Tonight will not be as cool as last night but still below the norm, we could see some locations in the 40s. Most of the area will be in the 50s tonight. Wednesday the wind shifts out of the east through the day this will allow for the dew points to rise and while temps will be similar to Tuesdays it will feel warmer. Thursday another dry and sunny day but warmer still as dew points will continue to rise. Friday is more of the same I would even say it will feel humid outside as we wait for the cold front on Saturday.

The cold front as stated already still plenty up in the air for details. Right now the models are spilt on support for storms. The range at this point is from just isolated showers and storms all the way up to the potential of a squall line or strong storms. At the minimum right now I would plan on there being at least showers around Saturday. Sunday through the middle of next week will be a much cooler pattern with highs in the low 70s and lows in the 40s for a few days. An upper-level low might sit and spin across the southeast for a few days from the middle to the end of the week.